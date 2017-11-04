The widow of the NYPD sergeant from Long Island killed in the Bronx a year ago Saturday said she has spent the past 365 days struggling to be a mom and dad to her young sons.

Lisa Tuozzolo of Greenlawn, speaking at a memorial plaque unveiling ceremony for her husband, Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo, outside his 43rd Precinct, likened her family’s heartbreak to a vase shattered to pieces.

“Every day since November 4, I continue to learn how to be both a mom and a dad to two young boys. Every day I continue to navigate an unwanted reality where I’m responsible for ensuring my boys have everything they need and to ensure that they grow up to be kind, caring, loving and respectful human beings,” she said Saturday in remarks that drew a standing ovation.

“At night when I put the boys to bed and I’m left all alone without my husband by my side or my best friend to go over my day with — that’s when it’s the hardest,” she said.

Tuozzolo, 41, died after being shot by Manuel Rosales, 35, of Brentwood, while Tuozzolo was responding to a 911 call about a disturbance at the home of the gunman’s estranged wife. Rosales was in turn shot and killed by the police.

The killing left Tuozzolo’s sons, Joseph, 4, and Austin, 5, fatherless.

Hundreds of police officers, along with politicians such as Mayor Bill de Blasio, remembered Tuozzolo as a father who loved kids, his job and his family. De Blasio said the city wouldn’t forget Tuozzolo’s memory.

“We will be there,” he said, as the boys sat nearby, one in a Spiderman top. “Everyone of us will be there for Lisa and her wonderful children.”