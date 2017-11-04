This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 56° Good Afternoon
Overcast 56° Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

Paul Tuozzolo, fallen NYPD officer from Greenlawn, honored

The sergeant and father of two was killed in 2016 responding to a 911 call in the Bronx.

Lisa Tuozzolo of Greenlawn, with her sons, Joseph,

Lisa Tuozzolo of Greenlawn, with her sons, Joseph, in her arms, and Austin, is joined by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O'Neill during a plaque dedication ceremony for her husband, Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo, in the Bronx on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Photo Credit: Steven Sunshine

By Matthew Chayes  matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The widow of the NYPD sergeant from Long Island killed in the Bronx a year ago Saturday said she has spent the past 365 days struggling to be a mom and dad to her young sons.

Lisa Tuozzolo of Greenlawn, speaking at a memorial plaque unveiling ceremony for her husband, Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo, outside his 43rd Precinct, likened her family’s heartbreak to a vase shattered to pieces.

“Every day since November 4, I continue to learn how to be both a mom and a dad to two young boys. Every day I continue to navigate an unwanted reality where I’m responsible for ensuring my boys have everything they need and to ensure that they grow up to be kind, caring, loving and respectful human beings,” she said Saturday in remarks that drew a standing ovation.

“At night when I put the boys to bed and I’m left all alone without my husband by my side or my best friend to go over my day with — that’s when it’s the hardest,” she said.

Tuozzolo, 41, died after being shot by Manuel Rosales, 35, of Brentwood, while Tuozzolo was responding to a 911 call about a disturbance at the home of the gunman’s estranged wife. Rosales was in turn shot and killed by the police.

The killing left Tuozzolo’s sons, Joseph, 4, and Austin, 5, fatherless.

Hundreds of police officers, along with politicians such as Mayor Bill de Blasio, remembered Tuozzolo as a father who loved kids, his job and his family. De Blasio said the city wouldn’t forget Tuozzolo’s memory.

“We will be there,” he said, as the boys sat nearby, one in a Spiderman top. “Everyone of us will be there for Lisa and her wonderful children.”

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Murray Leff, 94, at home in Bellerose, Queens, LI veterans find that art helps heal hidden wounds
Michael Vitti shows his mettle on the pedal Mountain bike trails for all levels on LI
Richard and Alissa Kanowitz hold a photo of Experts: Too early to predict flu season’s severity
Nassau County police on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, Cops: Deacon, 70, fatally stabbed at transitional home
Hundreds rallied in Glen Head on Saturday, Nov. Hundreds protest high water bills in Nassau community
Irene Failenbogen Asking the clergy: LGBT people and religion