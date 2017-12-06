No injuries, LIRR disruptions reported in Penn track fire
The incident involves Amtrak Track 14 at the Manhattan hub, according to the MTA.
A track fire caused a smoke condition Wednesday morning at Penn Station, but the FDNY said firefighters are on scene — and initial reports indicate there are no injuries.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said the incident involves Amtrak Track 14 and said there is no impact to service on the Long Island Rail Road.
The FDNY said the call was received at 9:50 a.m., but that no additional details were immediately available.