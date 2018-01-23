A prosecutor accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s former top aide Joseph Percoco of using his power to “betray” the state in return for money as the latest Albany corruption trial began Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan.

“This case is about corruption, the old-fashioned kind where a government official takes money from businessmen in return for favors,” prosecutor Robert Boone told jurors. “He decided to sell his power and betray the people of New York in return for hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Percoco, 48, of South Salem, a former executive deputy secretary to the governor and longtime Cuomo family insider, is charged with using his influence in return for over $320,000 in payoffs from co-defendants Peter Galbraith Kelly, a power company executive, and two Syracuse developers.

Former state legislative leaders Sheldon Silver and Dean Skelos were both convicted in corruption cases in 2016 and are scheduled for retrials this year after their convictions were overturned, but Percoco’s case is the first to focus on the executive branch. Cuomo has not been charged with wrongdoing.

Boone said Percoco’s status as a man known as the “third son” of the late former Governor Mario Cuomo who had twice helped elect Andrew and was known as his political enforcer enabled him to get results with little resistance from other officials in the executive branch.

“Getting a call from Percoco is like getting a call from the governor himself,” the prosecutor said. “If he asked you to do something, you did it.”

The government says Kelly, 53, of Connecticut, arranged to pay Percoco’s wife nearly $300,000 for a “low show” job developing an elementary school energy education program, to get his help on a proposed power plants planned for New York, and in a separate scheme Syracuse developers Stephen Aiello, 59, and Joseph Gerardi, 58, paid $35,000 for help with red tape.

Percoco allegedly faced financial stresses in 2012 after he moved to Westchester County from Staten Island and his wife, Lisa, quit her teaching job. Prosecutors say the bribes were arranged by lobbyist Todd Howe, a Percoco friend and former Cuomo aide who has pleaded guilty and will be the government’s star witness at trial.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But Percoco defense lawyer Barry Bohrer portrayed Howe as a liar and fraudster who duped the government into believing legitimate arrangements were criminal, and insisted that Percoco never took any official government actions as part of a quid pro quo for money.

Howe’s middle name, Bohrer said, is Ransom. “Todd Ransom Howe has a below zero interest in the truth,” he said. “ . . . Todd Ransom Howe has kidnapped the truth and the ransom he seeks is a lenient sentence.”

Bohrer said Kelly and Percoco were friends, that Lisa Percoco’s hiring was for a legitimate job and not to relieve financial stress, and while he may have helped arrange meetings or give advice on who to meet with for Kelly he didn’t make or influence any decisions in return for the job.

“He did favors,” Bohrer said. “There’s nothing wrong with doing favors for a friend if they’re legitimate…. It was not a corrupt bargain to give Lisa Percoco a teaching job.”

Prosecutors say they will produce evidence that Kelly and his company, Competitive Power Ventures, kept Lisa Percoco out of brochures and pictures on the energy program and paid her through another company to keep her role secret.

But Kelly’s lawyer, Daniel Gitner, who like Bohrer insisted the arrangement was innocent, said the secrecy wasn’t a sign that it was a bribe — only that Kelly and other officials at the company knew that it would look suspicious if it became public.

“The optics would be bad,” Gitner said, “so the company didn’t make it easy to figure out.”