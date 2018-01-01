TODAY'S PAPER
Leader of NYC Ballet Peter Martins retiring amid misconduct investigation

The 71-year-old Martins told board members he continues to deny that he sexually harassed or abused members of the company.

In this Sept. 22, 2011, file photo, choreographer Peter Martins attends a New York City Ballet's gala opening night in New York. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
The longtime leader of the New York City Ballet is retiring in the midst of an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct.

The New York Times reports Peter Martins wrote a letter to the company's board of directors on Monday announcing his retirement.

City Ballet announced last month that Martins would take a leave of absence from the company and its School of American Ballet during an independent investigation. The company hired a law firm to conduct the investigation after receiving an anonymous letter accusing Martins of harassment.

Board chairman Charles Scharf has issued a statement thanking Martins for his contributions. But Scharf says the investigation is continuing.

