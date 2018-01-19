TODAY'S PAPER
Pigeon wreaks havoc after boarding NYC subway train

By The Associated Press
Passengers were spooked by an unexpected passenger on a subway train in New York City — a rogue pigeon who had somehow flown underground and boarded the train.

The incident took place Wednesday evening between two stops in a Brooklyn C train. No one was hurt in the incident, and a person who shot video of the event says the pigeon appeared to escape harm as well.

A passenger was able to open up the door to another car and released the pigeon into the tunnel.

Video shows the bird speeding up and down the train car as people either cowered away or watched amused.

