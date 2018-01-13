Plan to toll Manhattan traffic gains momentum

A plan to thin New York City’s bad traffic by making part of Manhattan a toll zone is gaining momentum after years of political gridlock.

The idea, called “congestion pricing,” involves using electronic tolling to charge vehicles for entering certain parts of town during peak traffic hours.

Some big cities already do it, including London, where it can cost more than $15 to drive into the city center.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has said he is open to the possibility. He may announce some plan for congestion pricing when he unveils the state budget next week.

The proposal could be a way to fund improvements in the subways.

But skeptics remain. Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to see details. Some state lawmakers say it will unfairly burden their constituents.