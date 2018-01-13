TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 36° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 36° Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

Plan to toll Manhattan traffic gains momentum

‘Congestion pricing’ would charge vehicles entering certain parts of NYC during peak traffic hours.

Traffic crawls along the West Side Highway toward

Traffic crawls along the West Side Highway toward downtown Manhattan on Jan. 11, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Seth Wenig

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A plan to thin New York City’s bad traffic by making part of Manhattan a toll zone is gaining momentum after years of political gridlock.

The idea, called “congestion pricing,” involves using electronic tolling to charge vehicles for entering certain parts of town during peak traffic hours.

Some big cities already do it, including London, where it can cost more than $15 to drive into the city center.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has said he is open to the possibility. He may announce some plan for congestion pricing when he unveils the state budget next week.

The proposal could be a way to fund improvements in the subways.

But skeptics remain. Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to see details. Some state lawmakers say it will unfairly burden their constituents.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

The 2.26-acre Cutchogue home, designed by garden designer $2.15M home with well-known gardens on market
The partially frozen lake at Belmont Lake State Forecast: Clearing skies, colder today on LI
DNA evidence pointed to Stanley Isac, 22, of Bronx man linked to LI home invasion, cops say
Harendra Singh, left, with former Nassau County Executive In FBI notes, a view of friendship at heart of Mangano case
Commuters wait on both platforms for a westbound LIRR had at least 17 service suspensions so far in 2018
A damaged SUV at the scene of a Car fatally hits cow, bull chases onlookers