A seaplane passenger was killed on Sunday afternoon, and the two others aboard critically injured, when the aircraft crashed into a concrete pier in Queens and broke into pieces, according to the FDNY commissioner.

The dead passenger was a woman, and the other two, who are male, are hospitalized, according to the commissioner, Dan Nigro. None of the three names were disclosed.

"Witnesses said that the plane was traveling rather fast along the water, skipped twice, and hit the pier," Nigro said at a news conference near the crash scene, in the borough's Whitestone neighborhood. "Why this happened we have no idea right now."

Nigro added: "It broke up hitting the concrete pier. It hit it and jumped up on top of the pier."

The commissioner said that the owner lives nearby and flies in and out frequently, and the FDNY believes he was landing the aircraft at the time of the crash. A representative from the Federal Aviation Administration was en route to help with the investigation, he said.

A nearby jet-skier, who witnessed the crash after the 3:05 p.m. collision, rescued two of those aboard, he said. The jet-skier, along with another person on the ground, were treated at the scene for injuries Nigro described as similar to those one might sustain in a car crash. He was treated on the scene but declined further medical attention.

The crash happened near Powells Cove Boulevard and 158th Street.

The owner of the plane owns Il Bacco restaurant on Northern Boulevard in Little Neck, according to Vinny Avalone, a restaurant employee who answered the phone late Sunday afternoon and did not name the owner.

"We heard he’s OK," Avalone said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio's account tweeted about the crash and urged. "Please keep these people and their families in your thoughts tonight."

Check back for updates on this developing story.