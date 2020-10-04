Single-engine plane crashes in Whitestone, Queens

A single-engine aircraft crashed into a pier in the Whitestone neighborhood of Queens Sunday afternoon with at least three people aboard, according to the FDNY and the New York City mayor's office.

Firefighters extricated two people from the plane, which struck a concrete pier near Powells Cove Boulevard and 158th Street. They are being treated on the scene by medics, the FDNY press office wrote in an email.

The owner of the plane also owns Il Bacco restaurant on Northern Boulevard in Little Neck, according to Vinny Avalone, a restaurant employee who answered the phone late Sunday afternoon and did not name the owner.

"We heard he’s on," Avalone said, adding that the craft is a sea plane.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Sunday: "A small seaplane crashed into a pier on Riverside Drive in Queens earlier today. Emergency crews are on the scene. 3 passengers have been taken to the hospital. We'll provide more updates as we get them. Please keep these people and their families in your thoughts tonight."

The city’s emergency management agency tweeted at 3:21 p.m. to expect delays in the area, due to road closures and emergency personnel.

