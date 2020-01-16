A sheet of plywood fell off a building in Queens on Thursday morning and killed a Westbury woman walking on the sidewalk, according to the NYPD.

The woman was identified as Xiang Ji, 67, of Rockaway Avenue in Westbury, the NYPD said in a news release. She was found unconscious by police officers responding to a 911 call near 41st Road and Main Street in the Flushing neighborhood. She was declared dead at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital, where she was brought by medics.

She had been struck as she walked westbound on 41st Road near Main Street, when the plywood fell off 41-28 Main St., according to Arlene Muniz, an NYPD spokeswoman.

Main Street is one of the city's busiest corridors.

The NYPD had initially said in a news release, incorrectly, that the plywood fell from scaffolding.

Department of Buildings spokeswoman Abigail Kunitz said no scaffolding was present. She said the plywood that fell was a building panel.

“Our preliminary investigation found that an aluminum covered plywood panel at the front of the building collapsed to the sidewalk below, tragically striking a pedestrian," she said in an email. "Forensic engineers and inspectors from the Department are still on site, conducting a thorough investigation of the entire building, to ensure that there is no further danger to the public. Following our full investigation, we will take aggressive enforcement actions against responsible parties as warranted. We have ordered the owners to immediately erect a sidewalk shed around the building.”

Kunitz said there are 18 open violations at the property, mostly for illegal work without a permit, an unpermitted business sign and illegal occupancy.

The owner is Kam Kee Realty Inc., according to the Department of Finance, which maintains ownership records. A representative of the company could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory — northwest winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour — beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 10 p.m.