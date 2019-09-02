After a shootout with police early Monday — including a chase through several blocks in Brownsville — a man is dead, police said. A total of seven officers fired their weapons at two separate locations, they said.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m., after police attempted to talk to man wearing a mask near Howard and Dumont avenues, Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at a news briefing. When the man fled, officers — one on foot, two in a police vehicle — followed him, Monahan said, and the man then fired multiple rounds into their car as it trailed him on Howard Avenue.

Tonight, at the scene of a dangerous police-involved shooting in #Brooklyn, I observed the great work of NYPD cops, who never hesitated to go in harm’s way to keep NYC safe from those willing to cause violence.



I provided an update from the @NYPD73Pct. pic.twitter.com/Y6b2NWc5Si — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) Sep 245, 2019

Per the NYPD, the suspect ran off, but a call from a resident about 30 minutes later said a male was seen trying to break into a backyard, also on Howard Avenue.

Police, after entering the yard, exchanged gunfire with the man, Monahan said.

"As uniformed patrol officers gained entry to the backyard, they were fired upon numerous times and exchanged gunfire with the same perpetrator. These officers became pinned down at the location due to the perpetrator firing. Additional officers, including Emergency Service Unit, also made entry into the backyard area where rounds continued to be fired by the perpetrator. Our officers returned fire and the man was then taken into custody," Monahan said.

The man was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, per Monahan.

An investigation is ongoing, the chief said.