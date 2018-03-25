TODAY'S PAPER
Police officer shoots woman who had gun on Staten Island, NYPD says

This handgun was recovered at the scene of a police-involved shooting in Staten Island Sunday, according to the NYPD. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
A woman with a gun was shot by police in Staten Island on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was shot in the stomach area after police identified her car on Highland Avenue.

Police said they tried to stop the woman in connection with an earlier report of shots being fired, and she sped off in her car.

The woman was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police said they recovered a gun from the woman.

It wasn’t immediately clear if she raised the gun or fired any shots at officers.

