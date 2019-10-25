TODAY'S PAPER
Police: 1 person shot, 2 officers hurt in Brooklyn

By The Associated Press
Police say a person has been shot and two police officers have been injured during a confrontation in Brooklyn.

A police spokeswoman says two injured officers were not shot during the incident that happened at about 5 p.m. Friday in the Brownsville neighborhood.

Details including the conditions of the officers and the person who was shot were not immediately available.

News station videos showed a mass of emergency vehicles gathered at the shooting scene.

