NYPD officers kill man stabbing partner on Lower East Side, officials say

The two men had a history of domestic violence, police said. 

NYPD officers fatally shot a man who was stabbing his domestic partner in an apartment on the Lower East Side Friday morning, police officials said. 

The two uniformed officers responded to a domestic dispute call just before 7 a.m. at a sixth-floor apartment on Cherry Street, near Pike Slip, Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at a news conference. 

The 911 caller said his partner had barricaded him in a bathroom and was violating an order of protection, which had been issued on Feb. 5, Monahan said. When the officers arrived, they were let in by the caller and found the suspect in a closet in the back of the apartment. 

The suspect was at first "calm and compliant" as the officers began escorting him toward the hallway. But the suspect suddenly grabbed a large butcher knife from the kitchen and ran toward the 911 caller, stabbing him, Monahan said. 

Both officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect in the torso, Monahan said. One officer fired twice and the other fired three times. They administered CPR on the suspect and called an ambulance, but the man was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with slash wounds to the right side of his face and left shoulder and a puncture wound on his right shoulder. He was listed as stable, Monahan said. 

The two men, who were not identified, had a history of domestic violence, the chief said. 

Neither officer was injured in the shooting. The knife was recovered from the scene.

