TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 32° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 32° Good Evening
NewsNew York

Alleged Port Authority bomber indicted, federal authorities say

Akayed Ullah is charged with material support for the Islamic State, use of a weapon of mass destruction and other terrorism-related crimes.

Akayed Ullah is accused of leaving a pipe

Akayed Ullah is accused of leaving a pipe bomb in an underground corridor connected to the Port Authority near Times Square on Dec. 11, 2017, injuring himself and three others in the explosion. Photo Credit: John Roca

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Federal authorities on Wednesday released a six-count indictment charging alleged Port Authority bomber Akayed Ullah with material support for the Islamic State group, use of a weapon of mass destruction and other terrorism-related charges.

Ullah, 27, a Brooklynite of Bangladeshi descent, is accused of leaving a pipe bomb in an underground corridor connected to the Port Authority near Times Square on Dec. 11, injuring himself and three others in the explosion. No one was killed.

He could face up to life in prison on charges in the indictment, which include bombing a public transport system, committing a terrorist attack against a mass transport system, destruction of public property with an explosive and using a destructive device in a crime of violence.

After Ullah’s arrest, he allegedly told investigators, “I did it for the Islamic State,” and said he wanted to terrorize Americans due to anger over Mideast policies. The morning of the bombing he allegedly posted a Facebook message saying, “Trump you failed to protect your nation.”

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Hempstead Village Police, seen here on Dec. 25, Cops: Crime is down 19 percent in LI village
Paul Matthews, 45, faces charges in the neglect DA: Neglected, 'emaciated' dog ate drywall
Long Islanders in a number of areas Mail delayed by snowstorm, flu, officials said
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran in her office Curran names 7 new agency heads in Nassau
Long Blockchain chief executive officer Philip Thomas. Long Blockchain abandons plan for stock sale
Nassau County Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs, seen here Nassau pol holding big-ticket fundraiser