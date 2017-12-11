The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey bus terminal in Manhattan was evacuated during the Monday morning rush hour following a possible pipe bomb explosion underneath the building, according to New York City police.

One suspect was in custody and a device — believed to be a pipe bomb — was found, police said

The suspect sustained nonlife-threatening injuries. Two others sustained minor injuries, according to the NYPD.

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017 Due to police activity following an incident, the Port Authority Bus Terminal (@PABusTerminal) is being temporarily closed by authorities.



Updates will be posted from @PANYNJ and @PABusTerminal as they become available. — Port Authority NY&NJ (@PANYNJ) December 11, 2017

A police spokesman said the blast happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. and that everyone inside was being evacuated.

The device was found underneath the Port Authority, in a subway passageway that connects Times Square to 8th Avenue, a police spokesman said.

The investigation is causing street closures and subway disruptions. Subway service was bypassing 42nd Street, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority website.

The terminal, located at 8th Avenue between 40th and 42nd streets, has 223 departure gates. It is the main gateway for interstate buses into Manhattan in New York City and is the largest in the United States and the busiest in the world.

It is one of three bus terminals operated by the Port Authority. The others are the George Washington Bridge Bus Station in upper Manhattan and the Journal Square Transportation Center in Jersey City.

The bus terminal is a main hub for commuter routes, transportation to and from New Jersey and long-distance intercity routes. On an average weekday it serves about 8,000 buses and 225,000 people and more than 65 million people annually.

Included in the building, which opened in 1950, is parking and retail space.

— With The Associated Press