Scenes from the explosion near the Port Authority bus terminal

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey bus terminal in Manhattan was evacuated Monday morning following an explosion of unknown origin, according to New York City police. One suspect was in custody, police said.

First responders on scene of a possible explosion
Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

First responders on the scene of an explosion at Port Authority building in Manhattan on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.

First responders on scene of a possible explosion
Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

First responders on the scene of an explosion at Port Authority building in Manhattan on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.

Police respond to a report of an explosion
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Zoeller

Police respond to an explosion near Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York. 

