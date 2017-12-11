Scenes from the explosion near the Port Authority bus terminal

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey bus terminal in Manhattan was evacuated Monday morning following an explosion of unknown origin, according to New York City police. One suspect was in custody, police said.
First responders on the scene of an explosion at Port Authority building in Manhattan on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.
Police respond to an explosion near Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York.