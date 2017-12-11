A homemade pipe bomb worn by a suspected ISIS-inspired terrorist exploded beneath the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey bus terminal in Manhattan on Monday, injuring the suspect and three others, officials said.

Police identified the suspect as Akayed Ullah, 27, of Brooklyn. He is originally from Bangladesh and has been in the country for seven years, police said.

Ullah made statements that he attempted the attack in support of ISIS, law-enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation said.

Ullah was wearing a device based on a pipe bomb, strapped to his body with a combination of Velcro and zip ties, according to John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism.

It was unclear whether the device went off prematurely or intentionally, a police source said.

“This was an attempted terrorist attack,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “Thank God the terrorist did not accomplish his goal.”

Ullah was taken to Bellevue Hospital with burns to his abdomen and hands, officials said.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Three others also sustained nonlife-threatening injuries, according to the FDNY. All three took themselves to hospitals — two went to Mount Sinai West in Manhattan and the other went to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in Long Island City. Officials said the three were suffering from headaches and ear-ringing.

The blast happened during rush hour, around 7:20 a.m., underneath the Port Authority, in a subway passageway that connects Times Square to Eighth Avenue. Everyone inside was evacuated.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who responded to the scene, said the attack would not interrupt New York’s normal course of business.

A video posted by @NYCityAlerts shows the moment of explosion. Warning: Some parts of the video are graphic. BREAKING VIDEO: Moment of explosion at 42nd St and 8th Avenue in Manhattan pic.twitter.com/JwygdnnwNb — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) December 11, 2017

“We’re not going to allow them to disrupt us — that is exactly what they want and exactly what they’re not going to get,” he said.

A heavy police presence descended on the area Monday morning — armed members of the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group fanned across the perimeter of the Port Authority Terminal blocking access to Eighth Avenue from 40th Street to 43rd Street.

FDNY trucks and NYPD emergency trucks were parked along Eighth Avenue for several blocks as stunned pedestrians shot photos and videos of the scene.

John Lara, 51, a handyman from the Bronx, said he was in the building and going to the subway when a “stampede” of people came running toward him. So, he said, he turned around and ran with the crowd.

Port Authority explosion witness decribes scene

“People just started running,” he said. “I saw a lady get knocked to the ground. I just kept running.”

He said people were not panicked or crying, just determined to get out. “I don’t know if she was hurt — I was gone.”

Christina Bethea, 29, of Yonkers was aboard a 1 train that had just arrived at the 42nd Street stop when she said she heard a loud “boom!”

Bethea, who was heading to work as a security guard at a nearby building, said the sound was loud enough that it startled commuters. She said she saw smoke upon arriving on the platform and said she ran upstairs and out of the station, as officers were running in.

“I didn’t know if it was an explosion, if it was someone being shot...everyone was confused,” Bethea said.

Zia Uddin, who works at a bodega at 40th Street and Eighth Avenue, said he did not hear the bomb or feel anything. He said he became aware of the explosion when a crowd started pouring out of the Port Authority. He described the crowd as orderly, not panicked.

“I was inside and I heard nothing and felt nothing,” he said. “The street became crowded and people came in and told me what happened.”

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident, according to a tweet from White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The Port Authority Bus Terminal (@PABusTerminal) has reopened, following police activity due to an incident this morning.



Bus customers are encouraged to contact their carrier for the most current information regarding their operations.https://t.co/KyTwzC5w6H — Port Authority NY&NJ (@PANYNJ) December 11, 2017 Heavy FDNY and NYPD presence outside of Port Authority terminal, stunned pedestrians stopping to take photos/videos of scene pic.twitter.com/GsnJZvh2Y4 — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) December 11, 2017

Nassau and Suffolk police said they have received no specific threats but they are monitoring the situation and will increase patrols in certain areas as a deterrent.

Officials from both departments said they will have more presence at transportation facilities, including LIRR stations.

In Nassau, police said they will give increased attention to places where large groups of people might gather including shopping malls, theaters and concert venues.

The investigation caused street closures and bus and subway disruptions in Manhattan. Even after the Port Authority reopened, it warned bus customers to check with their carrier for current information on operations. New Jersey Transit outbound operations were normal by late morning but Greyhound and airport service remained suspended into the afternoon.

NYPD responds to Port Authority explosion report

The Port Authority, located at Eighth Avenue between 40th and 42nd streets, has 223 departure gates. It is the main gateway for interstate buses into Manhattan in New York City and is the largest in the United States and the busiest in the world.

It is one of three bus terminals operated by the Port Authority. The others are the George Washington Bridge Bus Station in upper Manhattan and the Journal Square Transportation Center in Jersey City.

The bus terminal is a main hub for commuter routes, transportation to and from New Jersey and long-distance intercity routes. On an average weekday it serves about 8,000 buses and 225,000 people and more than 65 million people annually.

Included in the building, which opened in 1950, is parking and retail space.

With Anthony M. DeStefano, Laura Figueroa,

Michael O’Keefe and Pervaiz Shallwani