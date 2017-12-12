Top NYPD officials reassured the public Tuesday that they are making progress in establishing why a Bangladeshi immigrant set off a homemade bomb in a passageway underneath the Port Authority bus terminal.

And the busy passageway linking several subway lines and the bus terminal to Times Square a block to the east had reopened in time for the Tuesday morning rush hour.

Investigators have interviewed the injured bomber, Akayed Ullah, 27, of Brooklyn, John Miller, the deputy police commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism, said on CBS television Tuesday morning.

“He made statements yesterday after his arrest and we’ve learned a lot,” Miller said. He did not elaborate.

“He’s somewhat characteristic of what we’ve been seeing across the world . . . somebody who turns up one day out of the blue,” Miller said.

He said it was more difficult to prevent a single bomber acting alone, “where the conspiracy is within the confines of their own minds — and that’s a hard place to get to.”

Police said Tuesday Ullah has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, supporting an act of terrorism, and making a terroristic threat.

Counterterrorism Bureau Chief James Waters said on NY1 television that investigators had executed search warrants Monday night and recovered, “additional parts or components” of bombs, “leftover parts, if you will.”

Asked whether New Yorkers should feel safe, Waters said the NYPD was “well experienced in protecting New York City each and every day.”

Ullah detonated a homemade pipe bomb strapped to his chest as he walked in a heavily traveled passageway under the Port Authority bus terminal about 7:20 a.m. Monday, officials said.

He suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and three people nearby suffered minor injuries, officials said.

It happened just five weeks after another ISIS-inspired terror attack on Halloween on Manhattan’s West Side that left eight people dead and a dozen injured.

Ullah, a native of Bangladesh who has been in the United States for seven years, is believed to have acted alone and told investigators that he tried to carry out the bombing in support of the Islamic State terror group.

He said he was motivated, in part, by al-Qaida’s online propaganda magazine Inspire and by the historic treatment of Muslims, according to law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation.

A video posted by @NYCityAlerts shows the moment of explosion. Warning: Some parts of the video are graphic. BREAKING VIDEO: Moment of explosion at 42nd St and 8th Avenue in Manhattan pic.twitter.com/JwygdnnwNb — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) December 11, 2017

“This was an attempted terrorist attack,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference Monday. “Thank God the terrorist did not accomplish his goal.”

The New York Times, citing sources, reported that Ullah picked the bus terminal because of its Christmas-themed posters, which he told investigators recalled attacks in Europe against Christmas markets.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that the attacker was admitted to the country after presenting a passport displaying an F43 family immigrant visa in 2011, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Monday. That classification means Ullah was the child of someone who is the sibling of a U.S. citizen.

Ullah had strapped the crudely fashioned device to his body with a combination of Velcro and zip ties, police said. It consisted of a pipe measuring about a foot long and filled with shrapnel and powder and was detonated by a Christmas ornamental light, a source said. Ullah told police he assembled it in Brooklyn, the source said.

The source said the explosion, if it had detonated properly, “could have inflicted a lot more harm.”

Ullah was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue with burns to his abdomen and hands, the FDNY said. No charges had been filed as of Monday night.

The bus terminal, which serves as a hub for several subway lines and bus services operated by companies such as Greyhound, was evacuated following the 7:20 a.m. explosion in a passageway connecting Times Square to Eighth Avenue, officials said.

The terminal reopened just hours after the attack and while several subway lines were rerouted and suspended for hours, they were back up and running for the evening commute.

An NYPD official said the attack will likely result in tighter security for Times Square’s New Year’s Eve ball drop, including police using enhanced magnetometer screening and canines that can detect mobile explosives up to 10 minutes after a person has left an area.

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), who was briefed by the FBI, agreed it appeared Ullah acted alone and had no “red flags,” meaning no criminal record or terror affiliations.

Investigators are interviewing Ullah’s family and going through his social media accounts, phone records and messages, as well as financial records looking for large deposits or withdrawals, King said.

