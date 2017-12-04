The federal courthouse in Lower Manhattan has removed a historical exhibit outside the courtroom where former governor’s aide Joseph Percoco will be tried in January on bribery charges after complaints that it was biased against defendants.

The display of posters created for the 125th anniversary of the 2d U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals featured famous cases heard by the court included 30 criminal cases. None ended in acquittal.

Lawyers for Percoco and three co-defendants complained in an Oct. 26 letter that the display of convicted and notorious criminals – from terrorists to mobsters and public officials – would prejudice the jury.

The posters have now been replaced with an exhibit highlighting the 2d Circuit’s ties to the Supreme Court, featuring pictures and biographies of justices with ties to New York such as Thurgood Marshall, Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Percoco, a top lieutenant to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is accused along with three others of taking payoffs from an an energy company and a developer to use his clout in the executive chamber to benefit them. Their trial may take place in a courtroom adjacent to the exhibit.

Daniel Gitner, the lawyer for co-defendant Peter Galbraith Kelly who complained about the display on behalf of all four defendants, did not return a call for comment on the change. A spokeswoman for the 2d Circuit also did not return a call for comment.