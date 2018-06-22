Pride parade NYC: Photos of the 2018 march through Manhattan

Revelers of this year's Pride March on Sunday are celebrating their individuality in defiance.

More than 48,000 marchers and about 100 colorful floats are flowing down a new parade route, passing by the historic Stonewall Inn, while about 2 million spectators line the streets.

This year's theme, "Defiantly Different," is meant to be an "unflinching stance" in response to President Donald Trump's administration's treatment of the LGBTQ+ community, organizers say.

A participant is ready for the start of the 2018 NYC Pride March.

Motorcyclists prepare for the march.

This motorcyclist is keeping the theme in mind with a "Resist" poster.

One reveler skates to the march.

Motorcyclists take off.

"Peace" and "love" are their messages at Pride March.