NYC Pride March brings thousands to Manhattan

Revelers filled the streets in the West Village and Chelsea on Sunday for the annual Pride March, wearing colorful, glittering rainbow-hued garb, dancing and singing.

This year’s theme, “Defiantly Different,” is meant to address the Trump administration’s treatment of the LGBTQ community, organizers have said.

“I came here in this day and age to support equality and acceptance and to show America and the world at large that love is the answer,” said Astoria resident Chris Costa, 31, who sported rainbow mouse ears and a litter covered rainbow skirt. “I feel like acceptance of LBGTQ people is growing. We still have a lot of work to do but we’re getting close. We’re getting seen and we’re getting more national coverage.”

Sporting a rainbow cape, Chris Hawk, 19, of South Jersey, said it was his first time at the parade.

“It’s important to represent and be a part of your community,” Hawk said. “It’s nice to be able to let go.”

About 48,000 people were expected to march with another 2 million expected to line the parade route, from 16th Street and Seventh Avenue to 29th Street and Fifth Avenue, according to organizers. About 100 colorful floats and 350 different marching groups delighted the onlookers, passing in front of the Stonewall Inn (the site of the 1969 Stonewall riots).

The parade route, smaller than in past years, garnered controversy. The NYPD has said it to speed up the procession times and addresses complaints from the neighborhood, and is in preparation for next year’s march where record-breaking crowds are expected for the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose parade truck launched rainbow colored confetti, marched with his daughters and long-term girlfriend Sandra Lee. He waved to the crowd and pumped his fist in the air as he passed by the Stonewall Inn to a huge cheer from onlookers.

Before the parade started, Cuomo announced a new executive order that makes it illegal for health insurance companies to discriminate against transgender New Yorkers. The move, he said, was intended to combat the Trump administration’s repeal of a federal regulation that limits protections based on gender identity under the Affordable Care Act.

“For every step the Trump administration takes backward, New York will take two steps forward,” he said, speaking at a breakfast before the march. “When you see diversity as a negative, you are putting wedges in the community.”

(With Alison Fox)