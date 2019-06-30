Scenes from NYC Pride

The NYC Pride March in Manhattan on Sunday featured 150,000 participants and 150 floats, organizers said. Millions of spectators attended the world’s largest LGBTQ celebration.

A parade participant rides on one of the 150 floats during the NYC Pride March on Sunday.

Participants march up Seventh Avenue during the NYC Pride March on Sunday.

Balloons spelling out the number 50 are held by marchers during the NYC Pride March on Sunday. The parade helped mark the 50th anniversary of the historic Stonewall Inn riots.

Sirens MC of NYC, the city's oldest and largest women's motorcycle club, cruise past Christopher Street during the Pride March on Sunday.

A large pride flag is carried up Seventh Avenue during the NYC Pride March on Sunday.

Sunday's pride parade in Manhattan included 150,000 marchers and millions of revelers.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo greets spectators on Christopher Street during the NYC Pride March on Sunday.

A marcher waves on Christopher Street during the NYC Pride March on Sunday. Crowds packed the street to be near the Stonewall Inn.

Strings of balloons are carried up Seventh Avenue during the NYC Pride March on Sunday.

Spectators wave pride flags on Seventh Avenue during the parade on Sunday.

Spectators wave a pride flag and cheer from the top of a phone booth on Sixth Avenue during the NYC Pride March on Sunday. An estimated 150,000 marchers and millions of spectators attended this year's parade which coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots and WorldPride 2019 being hosted by the city.

Participants march along Fifth Avenue during NYC Pride on Sunday.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo marches in NYC Pride on Sunday.

Participants march along Fifth Avenue during NYC Pride on Sunday.

Participants from all over the world march along Fifth Avenue during NYC Pride on Sunday.

Participants ride motorcycles on Fifth Avenue during the pride parade on Sunday.

Participants march along Fifth Avenue during the pride parade on Sunday.

Participants march along Fifth Avenue during the pride parade on Sunday.

Ally Smith, left, from Maspeth, Queens, brings along Lilly, a 13-year-old rescue Chorkie, during the NYC Pride March on Sunday.

Pilobolus dancers entertain the crowds during the pride parade in Manhattan on Sunday.

Participants ride motorcycles on Fifth Avenue during the pride parade Sunday.

Members of the NYPD motorcycle squad wait for the start of the pride parade in Manhattan on Sunday.

Pilobolus dancers march during the pride parade Sunday in Manhattan. The march featured 150 floats and 150,000 participants.

Colorful floats head down Fifth Avenue during the pride parade Sunday.

Pilobolus dancers entertain the crowds during NYC Pride on Sunday in Manhattan.

Motorcycles in the NYC Pride parade on Sunday mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

Boy Scouts wave flags down Fifth Avenue during the NYC Pride March on Sunday.

Hundreds of thousands of spectators line Fifth Avenue during the NYC Pride March on Sunday.

Small supporters watch marchers pass by Isabella Hernandez, 4, of Brooklyn, watches along with hundreds of thousands of spectators lining Fifth Avenue.

Stonewall 50 celebrated in balloons Participants in the NYC Pride parade on Sunday mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

Participants march along with their flags held high Participants carry LGBT pride flags along Fifth Avenue during the march on Sunday.

Spectators keep cool with their rainbow fans Hundreds of thousands of spectators line Fifth Avenue during the NYC Pride March on Sunday.