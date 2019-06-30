Scenes from NYC Pride

TODAY'S PAPER
The NYC Pride March in Manhattan on Sunday featured 150,000 participants and 150 floats, organizers said. Millions of spectators attended the world’s largest LGBTQ celebration.

A participant rides on a float during the
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

A parade participant rides on one of the 150 floats during the NYC Pride March on Sunday. 

Participants march up 7th Ave during the NYC
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Participants march up Seventh Avenue during the NYC Pride March on Sunday.

Balloons spelling out the number 50 are held
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Balloons spelling out the number 50 are held by marchers during the NYC Pride March on Sunday. The parade helped mark the 50th anniversary of the historic Stonewall Inn riots. 

Sirens MC NYC are at front on Christopher
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Sirens MC of NYC, the city's oldest and largest women's motorcycle club, cruise past Christopher Street during the  Pride March on Sunday.

A large rainbow flag is carried up 7th
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

A large pride flag is carried up Seventh Avenue during the NYC Pride March on Sunday.

Marchers walk down 8th St. during the NYC
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Sunday's pride parade in Manhattan included 150,000 marchers and millions of revelers.

Governor Andrew Cuomo greets spectators on Christopher St.
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo greets spectators on Christopher Street during the NYC Pride March on Sunday.

A marcher waves on Christopher St. during the
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

A marcher waves on Christopher Street during the NYC Pride March on Sunday. Crowds packed the street to be near the Stonewall Inn.

Strings of balloons are carried up 7th ave.
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Strings of balloons are carried up Seventh Avenue during the NYC Pride March on Sunday.

Spectators wave flags on 7th Ave. during the
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Spectators wave pride flags on Seventh Avenue during the parade on Sunday.

Spectators wave a flag and cheer from the
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Spectators wave a pride flag and cheer from the top of a phone booth on Sixth Avenue during the NYC Pride March on Sunday. An estimated 150,000 marchers and millions of spectators attended this year's parade which coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots and WorldPride 2019 being hosted by the city.

Participants march along Fifth Avenue during the NYC
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Participants march along Fifth Avenue during NYC Pride on Sunday.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo marches in
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo marches in NYC Pride on Sunday. 

Participants march along Fifth Avenue during the NYC
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Participants march along Fifth Avenue during NYC Pride on Sunday. 

Participants march along Fifth Avenue during the NYC
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Participants from all over the world march along Fifth Avenue during NYC Pride on Sunday.

Participants ride motorcycles on Fifth Avenue during the
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Participants ride motorcycles on Fifth Avenue during the pride parade on Sunday.

Participants march along Fifth Avenue during the NYC
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Participants march along Fifth Avenue during the pride parade on Sunday.

Participants march along Fifth Avenue during the NYC
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Participants march along Fifth Avenue during the pride parade on Sunday.

Ally Smith, left, from Maspeth, Queens, holds Lilly,
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Ally Smith, left, from Maspeth, Queens, brings along Lilly, a 13-year-old rescue Chorkie, during the NYC Pride March on Sunday.

Pilobolus dancers march and dance during the NYC
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Pilobolus dancers entertain the crowds during the pride parade in Manhattan on Sunday.

Participants ride motorcycles on Fifth Avenue during the
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Participants ride motorcycles on Fifth Avenue during the pride parade Sunday.

Members of the NYPD on motorcycles wait for
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Members of the NYPD motorcycle squad wait for the start of the pride parade in Manhattan on Sunday.

Pilobolus dancers march and dance during the NYC
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Pilobolus dancers march during the pride parade Sunday in Manhattan. The march featured 150 floats and 150,000 participants.

Participants march along Fifth Avenue during the NYC
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Colorful floats head down Fifth Avenue during the pride parade Sunday. 

Pilobolus dancers march and dance during the NYC
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Pilobolus dancers entertain the crowds during NYC Pride on Sunday in Manhattan.

Participants in the NYC Pride March ride motorcycles
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Motorcycles in the NYC Pride parade on Sunday mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots. 

Boy Scouts march along Fifth Avenue during the
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Boy Scouts wave flags down Fifth Avenue during the NYC Pride March on Sunday. 

Hundreds of thousands of spectators line Fifth Avenue
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Hundreds of thousands of spectators line Fifth Avenue during the NYC Pride March on Sunday.

Small supporters watch marchers pass by

Isabella Hernandez, 4, Brooklyn watches along with hundreds
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Isabella Hernandez, 4, of Brooklyn, watches along with hundreds of thousands of spectators lining Fifth Avenue.

Stonewall 50 celebrated in balloons

Participants march along Fifth Avenue during the NYC
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Participants in the NYC Pride parade on Sunday mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

Participants march along with their flags held high

Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Participants carry LGBT pride flags along Fifth Avenue during the march on Sunday.

Spectators keep cool with their rainbow fans

Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Hundreds of thousands of spectators line Fifth Avenue during the NYC Pride March on Sunday.

Participants march along Fifth Avenue during the NYC
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Participants march along Fifth Avenue during the NYC Pride March on Sunday.

