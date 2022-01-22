Since he was a kid, NYPD Officer Jason Rivera had always wanted to join the force. He'd watch cop show after cop show, and would dream at night about becoming an officer, said his brother, Jeffrey Rivera.

For Rivera's partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, the story was much the same. In high school, Mora would speak endlessly about becoming a police officer, about helping improve relations between police and the public, said his friend, Rashad Mujumder.

On Friday evening, the two officers responded to a domestic dispute between a mother and son in Harlem, and the son allegedly started shooting without warning, according to police. Rivera, just 22 and a rookie, was shot and killed. Mora, 27, also shot, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

A third officer on the scene fired back and struck the shooter, Lashawn McNeil, 47, in the head and arm, police said. McNeil was in critical condition at Harlem Hospital, police said.

Mayor Eric Adams visited Mora at Harlem Hospital, where a phalanx of police officers gathered Saturday to stand in solidarity. President Joe Biden tweeted his sympathies.

Jeffrey Rivera, 27, the older brother of the slain officer, said his brother loved being a member of New York's Finest.

"Since we were babies, he wanted to be a police officer," said Rivera, of Yonkers. "He would watch cop shows all the time. He would have dreams at night."

Officer Rivera said it best in a letter he wrote to the commanding officer of the police academy in November 2020, a copy of which obtained by Newsday. He wrote of his experience growing up in Inwood, where relations were strained with police.

"I was too young to know that during that time, the NYPD was pulling over and frisking people at a high rate," Rivera wrote.

He said his perspective on the police and the way they acted "really bothered me."

Rivera detailed how he once watched his brother Jeffrey get stopped and frisked after they were pulled over in a taxi. His brother also recalled the incident.

"One night we went out to celebrate his birthday. We got pulled over in a taxi," Jeffrey Rivera said, recalling that his brother was about 13 at the time. "I ended up spending the night in jail."

Jeffrey Rivera said police found a pocket knife on him, but the charges were dropped.

In his "Why I Became a Police Officer" letter, Jason Rivera talked about the NYPD "pushing hard" to improve police relations with the community, and how he wanted to be part of that.

"Growing up in New York City, I realized how impactful my role as a police officer would go in this chaotic city of about 10 million people," he wrote. "I know that something as small as helping a tourist with directions, or helping a couple resolve an issue, will put a smile on someone’s face."

He also expressed the pride of coming from an immigrant family and "becoming the first to say I am a member of the NYPD. The greatest police force in the world."

Jeffrey Rivera said his brother was married and had no children.

Mora also loves being on the force, said Mujumder, 26, of the Bronx.

Mora and Mujumder met in their freshman year at the High School for Graphic Communication Arts in Manhattan, and they attended John Jay College of Criminal Justice together. They shared a love of the music of Drake and Kayne West, he said.

He said Mora was born in the Dominican Republic and came to the U.S. at a young age, his family seeking a better life.

"He took a lot of pride in being a police officer, especially being a young Hispanic man," Mujumder said. "He wanted to be someone people could look up to."

Beyond that, Mora wanted to "change the narrative" between law enforcement and the community, he said.

Mujumder said Mora is "a most supportive friend."

"He was my No. 1 fan," Mujumder said. "I graduated law school recently, and he was always checking up on me, making sure I was studying."

Mujumder said he had just come home from visiting Mora at the hospital Saturday, having spent the night there. He said Mora had undergone surgery and doctors were hoping he would rally the strength to wake up.

Mora was "the breadwinner of the family," helping his mother and father, he said. He has an older brother and sister, he said.

Mora's mother has remained at her son's bedside, Mujumder said.

"She's a mess," he said. "She's trying to do the best she can to be calm, to give him strength."