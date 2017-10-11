The government is nearing the end of its case in the Chelsea bombing trial of Ahmad Khan Rahimi and jurors are likely to hear summations and get the case by Friday, the judge said on Wednesday.
After a day that included testimony from a DNA expert linking one of the bombs in Manhattan and similar bombs left in New Jersey to Rahimi, Manhattan U.S. District Judge Richard Berman said prosecutors will finish on Thursday. The extent of the defense case isn’t yet clear.
Rahimi, 29, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, is accused of planting a pressure cooker bomb on West 23d Street that injured 30 people when it blew up Sept. 17, 2016, and another bomb that didn’t detonate on West 27th Street. He is separately charged in New Jersey with planting bombs there and a police shootout.
The trial previously featured testimony from victims of the blast, multiple videos of a person who looked like Rahimi apparently leaving suitcases on West 23rd and West 27th streets, and fingerprint evidence. It began on Oct. 2.
