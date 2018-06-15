Prosecutors investigating President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen told a federal judge Friday they have finished reconstructing materials from a shredder and encrypted messages seized in an April raid on his home and office.

The reconstructed shredded documents total 16 pages and decrypted What’sApp and Signal messages from Cohen’s phones total 731 pages, prosecutors told Manhattan U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood.

Wood is overseeing review of the seized materials by lawyers for Cohen and Trump and a special master to winnow protected attorney-client materials before prosecutors look at them.

The shredded papers, encrypted messages and contents of Blackberries now going to the special master and Cohen’s team for review are among the last materials turned over.

Wood set Friday as the deadline for lawyers for Cohen and Trump to complete their review of previously provided materials.

Cohen made a payoff to porn actress Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump, and received big consulting fees from companies with government business after Trump’s election.

Prosecutors say he is under investigation for fraud-related offenses in his personal business dealings.