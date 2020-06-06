Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that he will support measures to ban chokeholds by police and create more police transparency when the State Legislature returns to duty next week.

"No chokeholds. No chokeholds," Cuomo said during his morning briefing from Albany. "How many times do you have to learn the same lesson?"

Cuomo said he would also support repealing the decades-old law that keeps police officers' disciplinary records secret from the public.

The state law, titled "50-a," requires a court order to make police disciplinary records public. Those who oppose the law say it protects officers accused of misconduct and prevents police from being held accountable.

But supporters of the law say disciplinary records should only be made public through a court order because they could contain information that might lead to attacks on police officers and their families.

Cuomo also said Saturday that he would like to see a bill that makes the state attorney general the independent prosecutor in instances where a police officer kills someone.

"I did that five years ago as an executive order. Let's codify it," he said. "Pass the bills. Actually make the change."

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cuomo's comments come after a wave of protests over the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died after a police officer placed a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Cuomo said these new laws would reflect New York's role as a leader, and he noted the legislation that occurred after the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire in 1911 and gun control measures after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.

"We have a moment," he said. "Seize the moment."