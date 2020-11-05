TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
SEARCH
55° Good Morning
NewsNew York

Dozens arrested, trash fires lit during protests in Manhattan, NYPD says

NYPD officers ride bicycles past garbage set on

NYPD officers ride bicycles past garbage set on fire during a protest in New York Wednesday night. Credit: Bloomberg / Mark Abramson

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Dozens were arrested, trash fires were lit and missiles including eggs were hurled at protests in Manhattan Wednesday night, the NYPD said, but properties were not damaged — though a number of stores were boarded up amid fears the presidential election results would spur civil unrest.

Near Washington Square Park, 32 summons were issued to demonstrators and 20 received desk appearance tickets, the NYPD said.

Two people were arrested on charges of obstructing governmental operations and criminal possession of a weapon, the NYPD said.

In Brooklyn, four protesters were arrested, the NYPD said.

In a tweet Wednesday night, the NYPD characterized the people causing property damage as "individuals who attempted to hijack a peaceful protest."

"We appreciate and value the importance of freedom of speech. Our top priority is and always will be safety," the NYPD tweeted.

One storefront window in a vacant shop in Brooklyn was also damaged, police said.

The NYPD also posted on Twitter photographs of a handful of weapons it said were confiscated, including strong firecrackers called M80s and two stun guns called Thunderbolts.

"These weapons, confiscated at protests tonight, put others at risk. Bringing weapons to peaceful protests cannot and will not be tolerated," the NYPD posted Wednesday night.

No arrests were reported at rallies in Nassau and Suffolk.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

More news

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Live election updates as the ballot count continues
Chemical levels in water were monitored near a Town approves cleanup of former East Quogue landfill
The Canaan Lake Beach Community Club in North Abandoned clubhouse in North Patchogue set to be torn down
Plainedge School District has been named the winner Suffolk School Notebook: 'What's Great in Our State' winner
Devin Beresky, a sophomore at Mount Sinai High Way to Go! Student collects items for people in need
Samantha Smith, a junior at Syosset High School, Way to Go! Syosset student collecting graduation gowns
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search