Dozens were arrested, trash fires were lit and missiles including eggs were hurled at protests in Manhattan Wednesday night, the NYPD said, but properties were not damaged — though a number of stores were boarded up amid fears the presidential election results would spur civil unrest.

Near Washington Square Park, 32 summons were issued to demonstrators and 20 received desk appearance tickets, the NYPD said.

Two people were arrested on charges of obstructing governmental operations and criminal possession of a weapon, the NYPD said.

In Brooklyn, four protesters were arrested, the NYPD said.

In a tweet Wednesday night, the NYPD characterized the people causing property damage as "individuals who attempted to hijack a peaceful protest."

"We appreciate and value the importance of freedom of speech. Our top priority is and always will be safety," the NYPD tweeted.

One storefront window in a vacant shop in Brooklyn was also damaged, police said.

The NYPD also posted on Twitter photographs of a handful of weapons it said were confiscated, including strong firecrackers called M80s and two stun guns called Thunderbolts.

"These weapons, confiscated at protests tonight, put others at risk. Bringing weapons to peaceful protests cannot and will not be tolerated," the NYPD posted Wednesday night.

No arrests were reported at rallies in Nassau and Suffolk.