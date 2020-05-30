Violent clashes break out in NYC after George Floyd's death

Violent clashes with the NYPD broke out Friday in Brooklyn, as thousands of officers struggled to contain local protests catalyzed by the on-camera death of an unarmed black man after a Minneapolis cop kneeled on his neck.

Mayor Bill de Blasio personally went to one of the night’s tensest spots — the Barclays Center, near the Park Slope neighborhood where he lived before winning election in 2013 — his press secretary, Freddi Goldstein, tweeted at 10:23 p.m.

“We have a long night ahead of us in Brooklyn. Our sole focus is deescalating this situation and getting people home safe,” de Blasio’s @NYCMayor account tweeted. “There will be a full review of what happened tonight. We don’t ever want to see another night like this.”

Dozens of people were taken into police custody during the protests, NYPD spokesman Lt. Thomas Antonetti said shortly after 2 a.m.

The demonstrations began in Lower Manhattan late in the afternoon, then spilled across the Brooklyn Bridge, radiating into Park Slope, Downtown Brooklyn, Fort Greene, Clinton Hill and beyond.

Protests and riots have erupted across the country over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed man who died after an officer kneeled on his neck Monday for nearly eight minutes. Floyd is heard pleading that he cannot breathe, until he stops talking and moving.

Much of the demonstrating across the country was nonviolent. But there was violence and property destruction.

In Minneapolis, a police precinct was set aflame and destroyed. In Atlanta, the CNN headquarters was attacked, a smoke bomb or fire cracker thrown at the entrance. And in Los Angeles, a crowd seized a hose from firefighters seeking to extinguish a blast.

In New York City, videos and photos posted to social media showed violent clashes with the police: crowds surging towards officers, some protesters attacking the police, and some cops throwing punches, pushing, pouncing on and dragging protesters. One video showed what appeared to be an officer in a speeding, unmarked police car open its door to strike a protester near where cement had been thrown at officers. In another video, an officer curses at and pushes a woman towards the gutter.

“What the hell is going on, @NYCMayor?” the account of the city comptroller, Scott Stringer, tweeted.

A state senator, Zellnor Y. Myrie, tweeted that he had been pepper sprayed and handcuffed. Assemblywoman Diana Richardson stood across from the Barclays Center after a clash with the police.

“Look at me right now!” she said in a video posted to Twitter. She said she’d just been pepper sprayed. “I’m actually out here to ensure that the peace is keeping!”

After midnight, much of the unrest had subsided, but several streets in Brooklyn neighborhoods remained closed, including near police precincts. Sirens and firecrackers periodically pierced the quiet.

Gawkers took selfies with vandalized police vehicles — spray-painted with anti-police slogans such as “FTP” and “ACAB,” and windows shattered — outside Clinton Hill’s 88th precinct, which was the scene of clashes hours earlier between demonstrators and the police. Next to the passenger-side front tire was a sign: “IM TIRED... YA IGNORANCE.” A smashed tomato was splattered in front.

Broken glass, flipped-over garbage cans and trash were strewn along 5th Avenue in Park Slope, a block where, according to accounts on Twitter, the police unleashed pepper spray at crowds chanting “Black Lives Matter.”

Along Flatbush Avenue, barricades surrounded the Barclays Center for much of the night. Hundreds of cops — some in riot helmets and holding batons — were in the vicinity, including at the Apple store two blocks away. Two prisoner-transport vans from the city Department of Correction sat empty in front of a Modell’s sporting goods.

A woman shouted from a vehicle passing the Apple store: “We coming back tomorrow!”