Thousands of spectators, many waving flags and wearing hats and T-shirts expressing pride in their heritage, others angry at the federal response after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, lined Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Sunday morning for the 61st parade honoring the U.S. territory.

The crowd cheered as marching bands and floats moved north past Rockefeller Center and St. Patrick’s Cathedral, but there was also sadness and anger at the Puerto Rican Day Parade — the first since Hurricane Maria tore through the island last year.

Hector Feliciano, 28, of the Bronx, held a sign at the corner of East 50th Street and Fifth Avenue that said “Fin al colonialismo en Puerto Rico” on one side and “End colonialism in Puerto Rico” on the other.

“I came out today to educate people,” said Feliciano, who attended the parade with his parents, brother and other family members.

Electricity has not been restored in many communities on the island since the devastating storm last year, and the official death toll is only a fraction of those actually lost, he said.

“Independence is the only way Puerto Rico can get the economic tools it needs to get out of the situation Puerto Rico is in,” said Feliciano, whose family comes from Dorado, on the island’s north coast.

“We have a nonvoting representative in Congress, which is like sitting at the kids table.”

Feliciano said statehood would benefit Puerto Rico but would be difficult to achieve politically.

“A big part of America does not want to add what would be a Democratic state with two Democratic senators and six Democratic representatives..”

There was a large and visible police presence in the area on Sunday, not only for the parade but also in preparation for Sunday night’s Tony Awards ceremony, which will be held at Radio City Music Hall. But police reported no incidents as the parade kicked off and some officers smiled for photographs and joked with celebrants along the route.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo arrived at the parade to march and also tout the deployment of SUNY and CUNY students and other volunteers as part of the summerlong NY Stands with Puerto Rico Recovery and Rebuilding Initiative.

Cuomo called the Sunday’s celebrations bittersweet because “on one hand we are celebrating Puerto Rico . . . on the other hand the suffering, the pain in Puerto Rico goes on. It was unjustified. There was a total disrespect and disregard by this federal government. They didn’t even know how many lives were lost.”

The governor said the death toll from Hurricane Maria has topped 4,600, a number far less than the federal estimate of less than 100 killed in the late-summer 2017 hurricane.

“The suffering goes on today. This isn’t a question about why didn’t the federal government help months ago,” Cuomo said. “It’s ‘why doesn’t the federal government help today?’ ”

He added that NY will send relief efforts to help the island rebuild and fortify its infrastructure this summer and he will be taking trips there to help out.

“We are going to rebuild homes. That is our priority.”

Crowds lined up across the street from Trump Tower, waiting for the parade to start.

Carmen Mateo, 57, if Highbridge, Bronx, was born in Puerto Rico but moved to New York when she was 8.

“All my Puerto Rican people are here,” she said. “We see people from the island.”

Danita Watson, 65, was visiting from Colorado and wanted to see the parade. She picked a spot in front of Trump Tower to make a personal statement.

“I thought Trump Tower would be a good place to stand because I really loathe the man,” she said. “I think he did a horrible injustice to Puerto Rico, he let the people down. They were Americans and he did not stand up for them.”

