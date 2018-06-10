TODAY'S PAPER
Puerto Rican Day Parade NYC: Festive New Yorkers took to Fifth Avenue

By amNY.com staff
The 61st annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade kicked off on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Sunday, bringing the celebration of the Caribbean island to the streets of New York City.

This year's parade had extra significance for many New Yorkers, coming just months after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island. Politicians including Mayor Bill de Blasio, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer participated in the parade, which is honoring Brooklyn-born actor Esai Morales, baseball players Jorge Posada and Carlos Beltrán, singers Ismael Miranda and Lucecita Benítez and more.

The health workers union 1199SEIU marches along Fifth Avenue at the 61st annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Nicolas Duque, 3, and Selina Duque, 4, of Queens get ready for the 61st annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Revelers voice their support at the 61st annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Poncili Creacion, an art group in Puerto Rico, uses 3-D art at the 61st annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade to call attention to the 4,645 people that a Harvard University report estimated died after Hurricane Maria struck the U.S. territory.

A dance group performs along Fifth Avenue at the 61st annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

A participant at the 61st annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade holds a sign calling attention to the 4,645 people that a Harvard University report estimated died after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico.

A young participant marches along Fifth Avenue at the 61st annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Traditional masks from Ponce, Puerto Rico, are worn at the 61st annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Mayor Bill de Blasio marches at the 61st annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

A participant's sign at the 61st annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade calls attention to the 4,645 people that a Harvard University report estimated died after Hurricane Maria struck the U.S. territory.

Sara Gonzalez of the Carnaval de Barranquilla en New York prepares for the 61st annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Salvador Varela of Hempstead, whose family is in Puerto Rico, gets ready for the 61st annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Paradegoers walk the route before the 61st annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

The NYPD Hispanic Society prepares for the 61st annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Moises Baez of Spanish Harlem is dressed as the 21st century Moses at the 61st annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Humboldt Park Jeep of Chicago participants drove to New York to be in the 61st annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Dancers Dreamzz of the Bronx wait for the start of the 61st annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Band members and cheerleaders of Holyoke High School in Massachusetts gather before the 61st annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

