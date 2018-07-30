TODAY'S PAPER
Four, including 5-year-old, found dead in Queens apartment, police say

By Anthony M. DeStefano and Ellen Yan anthony.destefano@newsday.com, ellen.yan@newsday.com
Four people, including a child, were found dead in a Queens apartment building Monday night after officers responded to a call of a man bleeding, NYPD said.

A 5-year-old boy, two women and a man appeared to have been shot at a home on 30th Drive in Astoria, police said. Officials said a gun was found at the scene, and investigators were trying to determine if the case is a murder-suicide.

Officers got a call at 8:53 p.m. about a man bleeding and found him in the backyard of the residence, police said. It was not immediately clear if he was among the fatalities.

Investigators were at the home trying to piece together evidence.

