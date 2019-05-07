Funeral services will be held Tuesday morning for longtime Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown, who died Friday at the age of 86.

Brown's funeral will start at 10 a.m. with a procession from the Queens Courthouse — where he worked for almost three decades — and will continue to The Reform Temple of Forest Hills.

Brown, a hands-on prosecutor who made a habit of going to all homicide scenes in the borough, announced in January that he would not seek re-election but would serve out the end of his term. He said at the time he had to cut back at work to cope with Parkinson’s, a degenerative and progressive neurological condition.

The Queens district attorney for 28 years, Brown is remembered as an avowed advocate for crime victims and a law-and-order prosecutor.

In March, citing declining health, Brown said he would leave June 1 and turn over the office to the chief assistant, John Ryan. Brown's term was scheduled to conclude at the end of 2019. Ryan was sworn in on Saturday as acting district attorney.

"He was known to visit crime scenes, meet with victims and work tirelessly to give them justice," Ryan said in a statement announcing Brown's death.

In the final years of Brown's tenure, his tough-on-crime approach, common among his contemporaries, fell out of fashion with his political party. There was a sharp shift to fewer prosecutions, looser drug laws, more rights for accused criminals.

Brown's counterparts in other boroughs like Manhattan and Brooklyn reduced prosecutions for certain lower-level offenses, but Brown largely embraced the status quo: the NYPD's policy on charging recidivist turnstile jumpers was "sound, logical and fair," he said last year. He opposed the legalization of marijuana, saying the issue needed more study.

Richard Allen Brown was born in Brooklyn, raised in Queens, and graduated from Hobart College in 1953 and New York University Law School in June 1956.

Before becoming a judge, in 1973, Brown worked for the leadership of the State Legislature. He was a criminal courts judge, a supervising judge in Brooklyn and chief legal adviser to Gov. Hugh Carey.

In a Newsday interview in 2017, Brown recalled how he arraigned Son of Sam killer David Berkowitz. On his first day as a New York City criminal court judge, Brown recalled years later, one defendant came to court with gun and began shooting wildly. As shots rang out, Brown ducked down behind his judicial bench and from that time in law enforcement circles he was known as "Duck Down Brown," something he would laugh about years later.

Brown would become a justice on the bench of the state's intermediate appeals court.

He was appointed district attorney in 1991 by Gov. Mario Cuomo. Brown's predecessor left amid a controversy for prosecuting police officers accused of fatally choking a suspected car thief. Brown dropped the charges against four of the officers and reduced charges against the officer accused of doing the actual choking; the cop was acquitted. This infuriated the man's family.

Among his most notable prosecutions: the murder conviction in 1995 of an obstetrician for a woman's death during an abortion, robbers who murdered witnesses to a Wendy's holdup in 2000, and the officers who shot unarmed Sean Bell in 2006 on his wedding day.

For years, Brown struggled with Parkinson's — shaking and walking while holding the hand of his police bodyguard — but kept working.

Brown is survived by his widow, Rhoda, their three children and two grandchildren.