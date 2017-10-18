An emerging DNA procedure used in other states and given traction locally with the killing of Howard Beach jogger Karina Vetrano in 2016 took effect in New York State on Wednesday, officials announced.

Familial searching, a somewhat controversial procedure used in 10 other states and a number of foreign countries, can now be used by local New York police and prosecutors, provided they follow certain protocols developed in recent months.

Under familial searching, state DNA labs carry out a two-step process on DNA found at a crime scene that didn’t have any match in local databases. The unmatched DNA is analyzed for similarities with known samples in state databases and then subject to a more detailed analysis of the Y-chromosome to find possible family members of the unknown subject. Cops can then use conventional investigative tactics to find a suspect.

After a Newsday story in November 2016 about the general use of familial searching, the Vetrano family began pushing the NYPD and Queens District Attorney Richard Brown to get the procedure adopted in New York.

Cops had DNA in Karina Vetrano’s case but it didn’t match any known samples. The state Division of Criminal Justice Services held hearings and developed protocols requiring prosecutors and police confirm that reasonable investigative measures have led to dead ends before application can be made for familial searching in homicide, rape and other serious crimes.

“It is a good day. It is a good day for law enforcement,” the victim’s father, Philip Vetrano, said Wednesday. Vetrano pushed for the procedure even after a suspect was found in his daughter’s case without the need for it.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“With our use of Familial DNA Searching, Karina Vetrano’s lasting legacy will always be that she will have helped put more rapists and murders behind bars,” said state Sen. Philip Boyle (R-Bay Shore) in a statement.

Civil libertarians opposed the adoption of the procedure, arguing that it would unfairly target blacks and Hispanics who are the majority of those convicted and whose DNA samples therefore are required to be on file.

But proponents say familial searching is race neutral and can solve cold case homicides, the majority of which involve black and Hispanic victims.

The regulations ensure that the technique will be used “properly, sparingly and with due regard for individual privacy rights,” Brown said in a statement.