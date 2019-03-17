The mother of slain Howard Beach jogger Karina Vetrano is among those expected to testify in the retrial of a Brooklyn man charged with her murder, which opens Monday in Queens State Supreme Court in Kew Gardens.

Catherine Vetrano, whose emotional cries for justice in the days after her daughter was found dead in Spring Creek Park saturated the media, is on a list of potential witnesses read aloud in court last week and slated to be called by prosecutors in the trial of Chanel Lewis.

The 22-year-old Lewis faces charges of murder and sexual abuse for the Aug. 2, 201,6 killing of 30-year-old Vetrano as she jogged through the park. The first trial of Lewis ended in a mistrial in November after jurors couldn’t reach a unanimous decision. The panel in the first trial was split 7-to-5 in favor of conviction, according to people briefed on the deliberations.

The retrial, before Queens State Supreme Court Judge Michael Aloise, is expected to last between three and four weeks. The jury for the retrial is composed evenly of men and women and, unlike the first jury, appears made up largely of composed of largely older people, including some in their 60s. The racial and ethnic composition appears mixed.

Catherine Vetrano didn’t testify in the first trial, although her husband Philip did take the stand, recounting in emotional testimony how he found his daughter’s battered body in the park weeds as he searched with police. It was unclear what Catherine Vetrano would testify about, although it likely would revolve around the hours before and after her daughter went jogging.

Lewis was arrested in February 2017 after a DNA sample he voluntarily gave cops matched genetic material found on the neck and fingernails of the Carina Vetrano, as well as on her cell phone. After his arrest, Lewis gave two confessions. His Legal Aid Society attorneys maintain those confessions were coerced and the DNA evidence was ambiguous.

In recent weeks, Lewis had been transferred from city jails to a facility in Suffolk County after he was found to be abusing telephone privileges and for his own safety, Aloise said last week during jury selection for the retrial. Aloise consented to have Lewis moved back to Rikers Island but gave him a warning about not repeatedly making 311 calls to lodge complaints as he did earlier while in city custody.