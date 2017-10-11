A man arrested by police in a spree of three sex attacks against women in Brooklyn early Tuesday has been formally charged by police, officials said.
Keith Wiggins, 26, of Queens, has been arrested on charges including menacing, first-degree rape and criminal sex act, said a spokesman for the NYPD on Wednesday. Wiggins, who officials said resides in Jamaica, had not been arraigned as of late Wednesday, a spokesman for the Brooklyn district attorney’s office said.
Wiggins was arrested near Kennedy Airport late Tuesday morning after he attacked three woman, menacing them with a handgun, according to police. In one attack, Wiggins sexually assaulted a woman behind a box truck on Fountain Avenue and in a second incident, he forced another woman to perform a sex act, according to police.
In a third case, involved a 15-year-old girl walking on Blake Avenue at Sutter Avenue, Wiggins allegedly approached her with a gun. However, the victim ran away, said police.
