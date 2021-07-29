TODAY'S PAPER
DA: Queens man held without bail in crash that killed Copaigue mother, 10-year-old daughter

Isabella (left) and Diana (right) were killed by

Isabella (left) and Diana (right) were killed by an alleged drunken driver on July 24 in Queens. The two were headed to pick up Lorenzano (center), Diana's husband and Isabella's father, from his job two blocks from the crash scene. Shown are the couple's two other children, Santiago, 4, and Lauren, 6. Credit: Betty Granobles

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A speeding driver who police said was drunk when he crashed into a family car last weekend, killing a mother and her 10-year-old daughter, was arraigned at his hospital bedside on Thursday.

Tyrone Absolam, 41, of Jamaica, Queens, was held without bail after he was formally charged with: aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, manslaughter, vehicular assault, criminally negligent homicide, endangering the welfare of a child, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving, according to a criminal complaint.

Absolam, who was hospitalized along with his three passengers, a 12-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and a 38-year-old woman, could be sentenced to 25 years if convicted, the Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. He is expected to return to court on July 30.

Absolam's attorney Arnold Keith was not immediately available for comment.

Diana Granobles, 31, of Copaigue, and her daughter Isabella, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the crash occurred on Saturday just before 8:45 p.m. at Rockaway and Guy R. Brewer boulevards near Kennedy Airport.

Absolam sped while drunk westbound in a 2018 Nissan Altima on Rockaway Boulevard and collided with a 2020 Chevrolet Cruze being driven by Granobles, according to an NYPD release. Granobles was driving in the opposite direction, making a left turn onto northbound Guy R. Brewer Boulevard.

Family members described Isabella as a happy child who was respectful, lovable and enjoyed playing with dolls.

Diana, originally from Colombia, used to work for a travel agency but was a full-time mom dedicated to her kids.

Responding to a 911 call reporting the crash, police officers found Granobles and her daughter unconscious inside the Chevrolet, the release said. In the Nissan were the injured passengers — the youths in the back seat, the woman and Absolam in the front.

Police said Absolam was driving 50 mph. The posted limit on the boulevard is 35 mph.

With Matthew Chayes

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

