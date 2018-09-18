Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
70° Good Evening
NewsNew York

Officials: Woman shot by NYPD cops subject of 9 previous emergency calls

Police say the woman lunged at responding officers with a knife before she was shot multiple times inside a Maspeth, Queens, residence.

A 10-inch knife was recovered at the scene

A 10-inch knife was recovered at the scene of the shooting, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
Print

The Queens woman shot dead by NYPD officers Monday was the subject of nine police calls for assistance since 2000, including one for emotional disturbance, just a week before she lost her life,  officials said.

The woman, 54, whose identity has not been released, lunged at officers with a knife inside a two-family home on 69th Street in Maspeth after they responded to a 911 call of a burglary at the residence, police said. Investigators believe the woman made the 911 call before the shooting.

Although some of the cops from three Queens precincts who responded to the call were wearing body cameras, the shooting was only captured in the audio portion of the recordings, officials said, because video from the body cameras was obscured by the torsos of officers as they moved inside the home. 

One of the cops was heard telling the woman to “drop the knife,” at which point a female voice is heard screaming in the moment before officers fire three three shots, officials said.  The victim, who was struck multiple times in the torso, died at the scene despite CPR efforts by officers.  A 10-inch knife was recovered at the scene, police said.

“This was very, very quick,” said one police official of the confrontation.

The NYPD didn't identify the officers involved in the shooting but said they came from the 110th, 111th and 114th precincts.  Cops from the 104th Precinct, which patrols the area where the shooting occured, were involved in the funeral of a fellow officer from the precinct so neighboring commands responded, officials said.

According to police, there were nine calls for assistance from August 2000 to this month that involved the woman. Three were domestic calls and three were for intoxication, officials said. One call was about an animal and two calls were about an emotionally disturbed person.  The last call about an emotional disturbance on Sept. 9, ended with the woman transported to a hospital where she was treated and released, officials said. 

Police said the NYPD force investigation division was conducting an in-depth probe into the shooting.  While the NYPD has in the past year released body camera video of other police shootings, a legal dispute is preventing further releases, officials said.

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

More news

On Tuesday, Suffolk officials said that a crackdown Suffolk: 21 arrested in illegal vape sale crackdown
A female Asian tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) feeds Officials: 2 cases of West Nile confirmed in Suffolk
Michael Aliperti of Huntington was accused of threatening Cops: Man threatened boy, 11, after Fortnite loss
Sea Level Map How LI could be affected by rising sea levels
Kim Garwood, left, of Island Park, who lost Widow: 'I need to forgive' driver who killed husband
Manorhaven Village Hall on Sept. 26, 2017. The Village board adjourns contentious code hearing