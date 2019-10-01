One teenage boy was rescued and two others were missing after the three got caught in rough surf Tuesday afternoon off Rockaway Beach, authorities said.

The teenagers were swimming near Store Front Parkway and Beach Street when they were reported missing at about 3:30 p.m., the NYPD said.

Initial reports were that three boys — two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old — had gone missing, police said. Surfers rescued one of the 15-year-olds and he was listed in stable condition at a hospital, police said.

Choppy conditions forced FDNY divers from the water at about 5 p.m. said department spokesman Michael Parrella. A search involving rescue boats was called off at about 7 p.m. because of the rough conditions, police said.

Brooklyn resident Lalena Garcia said she was among a group of surfers who helped pull the 15-year-old boy onto a surf board after two members of the party heard his yells for help and saw him struggling in the water.

“We made a plan to get him on the board … get him to a place where he could stand up because it’s pretty shallow,” Garcia said. “He was incoherent. He had swallowed a lot of water, breathed in a lot of water. We managed to get him to where he could walk.”

