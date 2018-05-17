The star atop Rockefeller Center’s iconic Christmas tree will be redesigned for the first time in 14 years, according to Swarovski, whose star adorns the tree each year.

The new star will be designed by architect Daniel Libeskind and will debut in November, according to the crystal company. Libeskind designed the master site plan for the reconstruction of the World Trade Center.

“The new Swarovski Star for the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is inspired by the beauty of starlight — something that radiates meaning and mystery into the world,” Libeskind said in a statement. “The Star is a symbol that represents our greatest ambitions for hope, unity and peace.”

Nadja Swarovski, a member of the company’s executive board, called Libeskind “one of the world’s great creative talents” in a statement.

“Each holiday season the Star brings joy to New Yorkers and visitors from around the world, and will shine as a beacon of hope for many years to come,” she added.

Libeskind has worked with Swarovski before: In 2016, he designed a crystal and marble chess set for the company.