This year, it will be easier to walk to Rockefeller Center's towering Norway spruce — the pinnacle of many a Christmas trip — as New York City will temporarily shut a few side streets to traffic and narrow several blocks on Fifth Avenue and the Avenue of the Americas, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.

The tree draws an estimated 125 million admirers during the holidays, and pedestrians in recent years have overflowed onto the streets, imperiling themselves and motorists, officials said.

“This historic announcement pedestrianizing Rockefeller Center will keep holiday revelers safe while ensuring minimal disruption to the rest of the life of the city,” de Blasio said in a statement.

The Christmas tree arrived at Rockefeller Center, which occupies six square blocks, on Nov. 9. While the tree-lighting ceremony takes place on Dec. 4, the crowds can build before that. So on Nov. 29, the city will install what it calls movable barriers to fully or partially close streets.

The New York City Police Department and the Department of Transportation will adjust the barriers as needed, the mayor said, "during times of unusual pedestrian activity or extreme weather."

The full list of closures and times can be found at: https://www1.nyc.gov/office-of-the-mayor/news/563-19/walkin-the-christmas-tree-mayor-de-blasio-historic-expansion-pedestrian-space