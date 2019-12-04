TODAY'S PAPER
'Tis the season: Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lights up

The Christmas tree is lit at the 87th

The Christmas tree is lit at the 87th annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday in New York. Credit: Corey Sipkin

By The Associated Press
One of the brightest signs of the holiday season is coming to light. The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is getting officially turned on Wednesday, at an event featuring celebrities including Idina Menzel, Lea Michele and Ne-Yo among the performers.

The tree, a Norway spruce that's more than 60 years old, stands 77 feet tall.

It was on the property of Carol Schultz in the village of Florida, New York, and was cut down last month.

The tree is decorated with miles of lights, with a huge Swarovski crystal star at the top.

It stays in pride of place until January 17, when it will be taken down and donated to Habitat for Humanity to help build homes.

There's been a tree in Rockefeller Center since 1931. The holiday lighting has been broadcast since 1951.

