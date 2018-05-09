TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Afternoon
64° Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

US deputy AG: Justice Department confirmations too slow

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein at the

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein at the New York City Bar Association's annual White Collar Crime Institute on Wednesday in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

Rod Rosenstein, the U.S. deputy attorney general, criticized on Wednesday the slow confirmation process for several of the president’s high-profile nominees for Justice Department posts.

President Donald Trump has nominated heads for the department’s environmental, civil rights and civil divisions, but they have yet to be confirmed.

“President Trump deserves great credit for nominating champions of the rule of law,” said Rosenstein, while speaking in midtown Manhattan to a bar association seminar about white-collar crime.

Rosenstein, who last May appointed Robert Mueller special counsel to probe alleged Russian election interference, did not refer to the Mueller investigation in his remarks.

His speech detailed a new U.S. Justice Department policy on coordinating penalties against corporate defendants.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

More news

Edward Mangano, left, and his attorney Kevin Keating Power on Trial: How much evidence is enough?
Convicted robber Shane Cashmore told judge at sentencing Serial robber: ‘I am a person that failed’
Katherine Mescia, 55, of West Babylon, at left Bone pain prompts hair stylist’s 52-lb. weight loss
Jericho High School made the U.S. News & 6 LI high schools among U.S. News’ top 200
From left, twin sisters Talicia Peppe and Takira Library is fairy godmother for LI twins’ prom
Empress Diner, which served countless breakfasts, has closed Family-owned LI diner closes after 63 years