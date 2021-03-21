Roslyn man accused of hosting illegal bottle club in Manhattan

A Roslyn man is accused of hosting an illegal bottle club in a Manhattan apartment building, according to the New York City mayor’s office, which said sheriff’s deputies found more than 123 people inside Friday night "consuming alcohol, smoking marijuana, and not wearing masks."

The man, Kurt David, was arrested and charged with several crimes related to violating pandemic emergency orders and the provision of alcohol to minors, said Mitch Schwartz, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio.

David could not be immediately reached for comment. A worker and a bartender were also arrested. Neither could be reached as well.

The party, at 1 Harrison St. in the TriBeCa neighborhood, was detected by deputies around 11 p.m., when deputies saw about 40 people going inside, according to an email from Schwartz.

"A 17-year-old minor at the location … fell down a flight of stairs and was visibly intoxicated. Upon questioning, he stated to deputy sheriffs that he had consumed alcoholic beverages that he purchased at the party," the email said.

The youth was taken by ambulance to the hospital and later released to his parents. It was the second time the deputies had busted illegal behavior at the address, the email said.