Rudy Giuliani's law license suspended over false 2020 election claims

ALBANY — A New York court on Thursday suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law after a disciplinary panel concluded he made "demonstrably false and misleading statements" while trying to get courts to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election.

A five-judge panel of the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, which has authority to investigate and discipline lawyers, wrote in a 33-page decision there was "uncontroverted" evidence Giuliani communicated false statements to "courts, lawmakers and the public" while serving as the former president’s attorney.

"These false statements were made to improperly bolster [Giuliani’s] narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client," the appellate division wrote in an order.

Giuliani’s conduct threatened "the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law," the judges added.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, represented Trump as his personal attorney. The day the 2020 election was called in favor of Democrat Joe Biden, Giuliani held a news conference to claim he would challenge a vast conspiracy among Democrats, foreign governments and others to hand Biden the victory. The allegations were unsupported and courts in state after state dismissed dozens of lawsuits by Trump’s legal team.

Trump’s claims of a stolen election helped fuel the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol where supporters tried to halt the certification of Biden’s victory. The court noted Giuliani even after that has continued to make false statements about voter fraud, dead people voting and other claims on radio and TV appearances, creating an "immediate threat to the public" and justifying his immediate suspension.

"We find that there is evidence of continuing misconduct, the underlying offense is incredibly serious, and the uncontroverted misconduct in itself will likely result in substantial permanent sanctions at the conclusion of these disciplinary proceedings," the order stated.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Giuliani’s former attorneys, retired judges John Leventhal and Barry Kamins, said they are disappointed the former mayor didn’t have a hearing before the decision was made.

"This is unprecedented as we believe that our client does not pose a present danger to the public interest," the lawyers said in a statement. "We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years."

A leading scholar of New York courts said the ruling "not exactly a surprise."

"Discipline committees taking lying -- especially public lying -- very, very seriously," Vincent Bonventre, an Albany Law School professor, told Newsday. "It's not just a matter of lying in court, which Giuliani also did.

Bonventre added: "If the Appellate Division had not done this, it would have had to duck all kinds of issues. ... The complaints against Giuliani about his lying were just so clear."

In contrast, Robert Weisberg, a Stanford University law professor, said a suspension usually involves multiple violations in statements to a court. But Giuliani's false statements in press conferences and media interviews played a role this time.

"I have never seen anything like this," Weisberg said. "There can be fines or other one-shot penalties for frivolous motions or misconduct in court but a suspension like this looks very new."