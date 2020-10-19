A smuggling ring that used employees of Aeroflot Airlines based in the United States to smuggle into Russia $50 million worth of electronic goods was broken up Monday following a joint operation by federal authorities and the New York City police, according to officials.

Many of the goods, including Apple iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches, were stolen to order and paid for by cash and unspecified merchandise smuggled into Russia, officials said. The case exposed weaknesses in checking the movement of illegal goods across borders, officials said.

Ten people, including one based in Moscow and seven currently living in Brooklyn, were charged with failure to file export information, illegal exportation of electronic devices and conspiracy.

Most of the defendants are expected to be arraigned later Monday at the federal court in Brooklyn.

There are also two defendants still at large.

In addition, the U.S. State Department revoked the visas of approximately 113 present or former Aeroflot employees for taking part in the scheme, officials said.

In a statement acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District Seth DuCharme said: "As alleged, the defendants were members of an international smuggling ring that used a network of operators here and in Russia to circumvent U.S. export laws and regulations…"With today’s arrests, the network has been broken thanks to the outstanding work of …prosecutors who worked tirelessly alongside our agency partners to closely scrutinize the goods and individuals that transit our international borders."

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said: "These defendants used commercial air travel in furtherance of their illegal smuggling scheme, a staggeringly dangerous circumstance that his investigation uncovered and grounded."

The head of the New York FBI office, William Sweeney said the alleged smuggling ring’s activities revealed that when it comes transporting illegal goods across U.S. borders "vulnerabilities exist." But Sweeney said; "If you believe it is acceptable to exploit positions with foreign airlines to smuggle millions of dollars in illegal goods back to Russia as we allege, the answer is Nyet."

In addition to federal prosecutors, FBI agents and New York City detectives, the investigation was conducted by agents of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Department of Commerce and Homeland Security Investigations.