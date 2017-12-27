U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will swear in New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio when the mayor is inaugurated Monday for his second and final term, City Hall announced Wednesday.

Between 1,000 and 1,500 people are expected to watch the ceremony, scheduled for noon in the plaza in front of City Hall, de Blasios spokeswoman Jaclyn Rothenberg said.

Sanders’ wife, Jane Sanders, will attend, as will de Blasio’s wife, Chirlane McCray.

“Senator Sanders is a proud son of Brooklyn and a dedicated advocate for working people. Senator Sanders’ progressive leadership has helped reshape the American political debate in favor of men and women long left out of our city and nation’s prosperity,” de Blasio said in a statement.

A Sanders spokesman did not immediately return an email seeking comment about the appearance.

Four years ago, former President Bill Clinton swore in de Blasio, with Hillary Clinton nearby.

De Blasio, now 56, went on to endorse Hillary Clinton for president in 2016, months after much of the Democratic establishment had signed on with her.

De Blasio, a Democrat whose focus on income inequality mirrors Sanders’, reportedly came close to endorsing Sanders but opted to go with Clinton.

Two other citywide elected officials will be sworn in for their second and final terms: Public Advocate Letitia James and Comptroller Scott Stringer.

Rothenberg said the inauguration would be a “scaled-down version of prior inaugurations.” The event budget is estimated at about $200,000 and will be covered with private funding, Rothenberg said.