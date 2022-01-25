Legislation to require space heaters to shut off automatically and self-closing doors to all federally funded and subsidized housing nationwide could help prevent fires like the one in the Bronx earlier this month that killed 17 people, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said Tuesday.

Speaking outside the apartment building where on Jan. 9 a malfunctioning space heater caused the fire, and self-closing doors failed, sending smoke throughout the 19-story building, Schumer said his "4-Point Federal Safety Package" would help address the major issues that caused the Bronx fire.

The other two points of the plan would create a fund for sprinklers — which the Bronx building lacked — at federally funded or subsidized housing and empower the U.S. Fire Adminstration to investigate fires.

New York City law requires self-closing doors, but the door of the unit where the fire started failed to close that morning when the occupants fled.

Schumer's news conference Tuesday was attended by several family members of those who died in the blaze, the deadliest in the city since 1990. He said he hopes the legislation, if passed by Congress, averts such fires and their horrific aftermath.

"I still think, almost every hour, of the coffins at the funeral. Especially the little one, the 2-year-old … That sight wrenches your heart. Turns your insides out," Schumer said.

Minutes before the news conference, a contractor wheeled in a self-closing door into the building.