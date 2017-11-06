This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 56° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 56° Good Evening
NewsNew York

Closing arguments Tuesday in Norman Seabrook bribery trial

Closing arguments in the bribery trial of Norman

Closing arguments in the bribery trial of Norman Seabrook are scheduled to begin Tuesday. Oct. 30, 2017. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By John Riley  john.riley@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Closing arguments are expected Tuesday in the bribery trial of former New York City jail-guard union head Norman Seabrook and hedge fund founder Murray Huberfeld after prosecutors and the defense rested their cases in Manhattan federal court on Monday.

Seabrook, once one of the city’s most powerful labor leaders, is accused of taking a $60,000 bribe from Huberfeld to invest $20 million in pension funds from the Correction Officers Benevolent Association with the Platinum Partners hedge fund.

Jona Rechnitz, a young real estate investor and money broker who was at the center last year of multiple probes of corruption in City Hall and in the NYPD, was the government’s star witness, testifying that he delivered the bribe to Seabrook in an expensive Ferragamo bag.

He also testified extensively about getting favors in return for fundraising for Mayor Bill de Blasio. But defense lawyers portrayed him as a near-pathological liar and a racist who made up stories about Seabrook and Huberfeld in a bid for leniency.

The jury could begin deliberations late Tuesday or on Wednesday.

By John Riley  john.riley@newsday.com

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone at Central Islip $5.7M in Suffolk budget changes up for vote
Jurors in the rape trial of Jelani Maraj, A question for jurors in rape trial summations
Voters on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, will decide Brown: Vote on Tuesday!
Riverhead Town police are investigating the theft of Sculpture worth $23,000 stolen, police say
As Nassau's financial control board, above, prepares on Pol: NIFA financial practice ‘slaps us all in the face’
Luis Saravia was found guilty of sex abuse DA: LI man sexually abused 7-year-old girl