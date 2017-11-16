Judge declares mistrial in Seabrook bribery trial

A Manhattan federal jury on Thursday was released after it was unable to break a deadlock on bribery charges against former New York City jail-union boss Norman Seabrook.

Federal prosecutors can re-try the case, but the mistrial on charges that Seabrook took a payoff to steer union pension money to a hedge fund cast doubt on the credibility of star federal informant Jona Rechnitz, whose corruption allegations shook the city last year.

Seabrook, 57, was charged with taking a $60,000 bribe to invest $20 million in union money with Platinum Partners, a hedge fund founded by co-defendant Murray Huberfeld, 57, who was accused of paying the bribe.

Jurors first reported they were deadlocked on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter told them to keep talking, but declared a mistrial when they said they were still hung on Thursday, the sixth day of deliberations.

Their deadlock marked an embarrassing setback for prosecutors who relied heavily on Rechnitz, the wheeler-dealer real estate investor who testified that he set up the bribe and delivered the payoff to Seabrook in December, 2014, in a Ferragamo bag later found at Seabrook’s house.

Under former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, Rechnitz had been a linchpin of sprawling probes in 2016 of money-for-favors scandals at City Hall and the NYPD, and at the Seabrook trial he gave detailed descriptions of wining and dining top cops and raising $200,000 for Mayor Bill de Blasio to get access.

During the trial, de Blasio – who was never charged – called Rechnitz a “liar,” as did Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who Rechnitz claimed helped him in return for an expensive Rolex. The mistrial suggested some jurors also had doubts.

Rechnitz, 33, who now lives in Los Angeles, is scheduled to be the star witness again in an upcoming federal corruption trial of his former business partner Jeremy Reichberg, former NYPD deputy chief Michael Harrington and former deputy inspector James Grant.