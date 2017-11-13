Jurors in the bribery trial of former New York City correctional officers union boss Norman Seabrook failed to reach a verdict on their third day of deliberations Monday in Manhattan federal court.

Seabrook, 57, is charged with taking a $60,000 bribe to invest $20 million of union pension and reserve money in Platinum Partners, a hedge fund founded by co-defendant Murray Huberfeld.

The trial began Oct. 23 and focused on the credibility of a government informant, Jona Rechnitz, who said he delivered the bribe.

Deliberations are scheduled to resume on Tuesday.